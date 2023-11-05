TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 522.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $378.84 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $382.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.77 and a 200 day moving average of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

