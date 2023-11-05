TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $232,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

