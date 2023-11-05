Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 91,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 289,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

