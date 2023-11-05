Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.