Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.