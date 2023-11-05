Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

NEM opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

