Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,502 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

