U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,498 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

