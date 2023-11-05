U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 237.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GRX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

