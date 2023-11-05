U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 515.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 199,447 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 735.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on SKYX Platforms from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -2,451.88.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 257.69% and a negative net margin of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

