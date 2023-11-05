Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

