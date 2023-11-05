United Bank Buys 3,109 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.