United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

