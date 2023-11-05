United Rentals, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Rentals to earn $43.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE URI opened at $451.51 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $316.59 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average of $419.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.