United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $451.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.59 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day moving average is $419.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

