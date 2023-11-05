United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

