Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells $45,330.30 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 385,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

