V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

