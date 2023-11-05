Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $176,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $144.34 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.