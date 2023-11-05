Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 582.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $268,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.19. 12,317,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,319. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

