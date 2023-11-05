Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 87,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

