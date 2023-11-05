Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.89. 1,321,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,367. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.