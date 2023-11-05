Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $279.89. 1,321,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,367. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.