Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Lifted by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

