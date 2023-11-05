Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $207.80. 673,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,110. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

