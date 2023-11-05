Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lowered by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

