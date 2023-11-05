Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.61. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,250,310 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Vaxart Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 90,272 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 250,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

