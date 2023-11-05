Versor Investments LP Acquires 392 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.