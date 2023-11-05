Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,865 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average is $196.72. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

