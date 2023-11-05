Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $181,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Stock Up 3.7 %

Xerox stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

