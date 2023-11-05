Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 153,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of ES opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.