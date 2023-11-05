Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,431 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $498.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.81. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

