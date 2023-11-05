Versor Investments LP Has $594,000 Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,205,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,114 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.