Versor Investments LP Has $625,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $82.23 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

