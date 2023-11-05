Versor Investments LP Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CLF opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.