Versor Investments LP Has $675,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

