Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.