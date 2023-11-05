Versor Investments LP Makes New $562,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $41.64 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

