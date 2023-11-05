Versor Investments LP Purchases 78 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.99. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.