Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,383 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after acquiring an additional 325,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APAM opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.