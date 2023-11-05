Versor Investments LP Sells 1,106 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

