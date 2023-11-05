Versor Investments LP Sells 15,955 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

LYV stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

