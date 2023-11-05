Versor Investments LP Sells 3,486 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

