Versor Investments LP Sells 9,291 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in HP were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.