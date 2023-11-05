Versor Investments LP Takes $536,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 274.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 2.68. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

