Versor Investments LP Takes $556,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

