Versor Investments LP Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.56, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

