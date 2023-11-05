Versor Investments LP Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.64. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.99 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

