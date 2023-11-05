Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 24,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.