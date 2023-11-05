Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

